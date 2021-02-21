Man dead after Highway 1 rollover

RCMP say a man died on Saturday after his car rolled over when he was trying to get out of the ditch on Highway 1.

Officers were called to the scene just west of McLean, about 40 kilometres east of Regina, just before noon Saturday.

When police arrived, they found emergency medical service staff on-scene, trying to save the 63-year-old man's life.

STARS Air Ambulance was dispatched to help but the man was declared dead at the scene.

Police said their initial investigation found the man tried to steer his car out of the ditch between the east and westbound lanes of Highway 1 when his car rolled over.

One lane of Highway 1 going east and west was closed for several hours as police investigated. An RCMP news release said the highway reopened around 6 p.m. CST.

The Qu'Appelle fire department, an RCMP traffic reconstructionist from Weyburn and the Saskatchewan Coroner's Service also attended the scene.

Police said the investigation was still ongoing.