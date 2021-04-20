Man dead following house fire at Pelican Lake First Nation

A man is dead following a house fire at the Pelican Lake First Nation, 185 kilometres northeast of North Battleford.

Spiritwood RCMP say they got a call just before 5 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found a home that had been completely destroyed by fire.

RCMP searched the remains of the building and found a man's body.

Police say there is nothing suspicious about the fire or the death of the homeowner at this time. No one else was in the house at the time.

The man's family has been notified.

