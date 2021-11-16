74-year-old man dead after ATV rollover near Val Marie, Sask., Monday

A 74-year-old man is dead after an all-terrain vehicle rolled on Highway 4 on Monday.

Ponteix RCMP say they were dispatched to the ATV rollover approximately one kilometre north of Val Marie in southwest Saskatchewan at approximately 12 p.m.

The ATV driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the man's family has been notified.

RCMP have released no further details at this time.

