Man dies after shootout involving RCMP at Cumberland House Cree Nation

A Prince Albert man is dead after gunfire was exchanged between Saskatchewan RCMP and others on Cumberland House Cree Nation.

According to the RCMP, a warrant had been issued for a man for allegedly assaulting a police officer.

On Thursday, their search took them to a home on the reserve northeast of Saskatoon where they say they saw a person carrying a gun.

More police were called in, including a SWAT team, and the house was surrounded. Three people surrendered and a gun was seized.

Gunfire exchanged

The RCMP says people inside the house fired guns. At one point, police and one of the occupants exchanged gunfire.

A person came out, was arrested and was taken to hospital for for an unrelated medical condition.

Police went inside the house and found a man who had been injured. He was taken to hospital by ambulance where he died.

Police haven't identified the Prince Albert man, 22, who died, but said his family has been notified.

There's no word yet on potential charges.

Independent investigation requested

The Saskatchewan RCMP has asked the Moose Jaw Police Service to conduct the independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death.

They have also asked the Ministry of Justice to appoint an independent investigation observer in accordance with the provincial Police Act.

The incident had the community on a virtual lockdown for several hours. At one point, police issued an civil emergency alert, an action reserved for the most serious emergencies.

A local school was put in hold-and-secure mode. People were told to stay in their homes, lock their doors and windows and not pick up hitchhikers.

Shorly after 6 p.m., the RCMP declared the incident over and said there was no further risk to the public.

