Man dead after semi-truck, train collide near Rouleau, Sask.
RCMP say the crash happened on a grid road about two kilometres east of Rouleau.

RCMP say the driver of a semi-truck is dead after his vehicle collided with a train. (David Bell/CBC)

RCMP say a man is dead after his semi-truck collided with a train near Rouleau, Sask. 

Milestone RCMP say the crash happened on a grid road near Highway 39 about two kilometres east of Rouleau, which is about 40 kilometres southwest of Regina.

The driver of the semi-truck was declared dead at the scene by EMS. 

RCMP say alcohol is not believed to be a factor and that the investigation is ongoing with help from the Canadian Pacific Police Service. 

