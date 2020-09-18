Man dead after semi-truck, train collide near Rouleau, Sask.
RCMP say the crash happened on a grid road about two kilometres east of Rouleau.
RCMP say a man is dead after his semi-truck collided with a train near Rouleau, Sask.
Milestone RCMP say the crash happened on a grid road near Highway 39 about two kilometres east of Rouleau, which is about 40 kilometres southwest of Regina.
The driver of the semi-truck was declared dead at the scene by EMS.
RCMP say alcohol is not believed to be a factor and that the investigation is ongoing with help from the Canadian Pacific Police Service.