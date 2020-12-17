56-year-old man dead after head-on crash on Highway 12 south of Hepburn, Sask.

A 56-year-old man has died after a crash on Highway 12, south of Hepburn, Sask.

RCMP sent a news release Tuesday night saying officers and STARS Air Ambulance, along with local EMS and firefighters, were on the scene of a serious crash.

An update sent Thursday morning said a northbound and southbound vehicle had collided head-on in the northbound lane around 7:00 p.m. CST on Tuesday.

The southbound vehicle had three occupants and the northbound vehicle had two.

The 56-year-old man died on the scene, police say, while the other four vehicle occupants were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The highway was closed in both directions on Tuesday night, but it reopened shortly after midnight on Wednesday.

RCMP said the investigation is going.

Hepburn is about 45 kilometres north of Saskatoon.