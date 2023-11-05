Man in critical condition after going into medical distress in Saskatoon police detention

Saskatoon Police Service Major Crime Section are investigating after a man who was in detention went into medical distress, and was last reported by police to be critical condition.

On Saturday around 6:30 a.m. CST, SPS say a paramedic found the 29-year-old man to be "agitated and going into medical distress," according to a news release issued that evening.

The man had arrived in detention about one hour earlier.

Police say his condition worsened as he was being assessed by paramedics, and he was then taken to a hospital.

The 29-year-old is in critical condition, according to the latest information from SPS, and his family has been contacted.

SPS said in the release that police contacted the Serious Incident Response Team — which investigates when civilians are injured or killed during interactions with police — and SIRT's civilian executive director told SPS to do the investigation themselves.

The release also says SIRT assigned an investigator to review the investigation.