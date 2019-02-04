Man in critical condition after late night fire in Moose Jaw

One man is in critical condition after an overnight fire in Moose Jaw.

Moose Jaw Police, Fire and EMS were all called to a townhouse complex on the 300 block of Ross Street W just after 12:45 a.m. CST.

When they arrived, smoke was seen billowing out of one of the homes there.

An evacuation was completed and Moose Jaw Fire located a man inside one of the residences where the fire took place. He was taken to Dr. F. H. Wigmore Regional Hospital in critical condition.

The fire was contained and all of the evacuees returned to their homes.

Moose Jaw Fire and police continue to investigate. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Moose Jaw Police or Crime Stoppers.