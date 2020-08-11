Man charged with uttering threats after Sask. premier's office receives 'concerning' messages: police

A 48 year-old man has been arrested after allegedly leaving threatening voicemail messages for Premier Scott Moe.

The Regina Police Service said in a news release that it was informed Monday by RCMP about a series of phone voicemail messages made to the premier's legislative office two days prior. Similar threatening phone messages were also left with a non-government agency, police said.

Police said the content of the messages was "sufficiently concerning," prompting further investigation.

The premier was aware of the phone messages and continued his day with security.

Police found the man believed to have been responsible for the phone calls at about 2:45 p.m. CST on Aug. 10.

Ernest R. Miller was arrested and charged. He was released on an undertaking to appear in provincial court on Sept. 2.

A spokesperson for the premier confirmed that Moe's office received voicemail messages that contained threats directed at him and reported them to the appropriate authorities.

"The Premier will continue with his regular schedule, and we thank the RCMP and RPS for their diligence," said the spokesperson.