Man charged with drunk driving after deadly hit-and-run in Grandmother's Bay

RCMP officers have arrested a 43-year-old man from Grandmothers Bay after a pedestrian was killed Sunday.

Police responded to the scene at 4 a.m. CST on Oct. 7, according to a news release.

The 43-year-old was arrested Wednesday. He has been charged with impaired driving causing death, failure to stop at the scene of an accident and dangerous driving causing death.

He is scheduled to make his first court appearance at La Ronge provincial court Oct. 11.

Information on the victim has not been released.

Grandmother's Bay is about 70 kilometres northeast of La Ronge.