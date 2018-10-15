Man charged with drug-impaired driving following roadside recognition test by RCMP officer

A 41-year-man from White Bear First Nation faces several charges, including impaired driving, after a test by an RCMP officer trained in recognizing whether someone is under the influence of drugs

Carlyle RCMP responded around 1:45 p.m CST on October 10 to a complaint about a possible drug-impaired driver, according to a news release.

Officers pulled the vehicle over near Arcola, Sask. The man driving, who was the vehicle's lone occupant, was tested by an officer trained in drug recognition.

"The test supported an impaired driving charge," the release said.

Police also found an illegally altered firearm, which is believed to have been stolen, in the vehicle.

The 41-year-old has charged with offences including impaired driving, unauthorized possession of a firearm and two breaches of probation.

He is scheduled to make his first court appearance at Estevan provincial court on Oct. 15.

White Bear Lake First Nation is about 200 kilometres south east of Regina.