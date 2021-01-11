Man charged with attempted murder after allegedly firing homemade firearm at Regina warm-up station

A Saskatoon man is charged with attempted murder and firearms offences after what police are calling an incident at a Regina warm-up shelter.

Regina police say several officers were called at about 8:28 a.m. CST on Friday to the Awasiw: A Place of Hope warm-up station at 3510 Fifth Avenue for a firearms offence.

Police spokesperson Elizabeth Popowich said officers were told a man was trying to fight with staff and had pointed a homemade firearm at one of the staff before firing it. The shot struck a window.

Officers recovered the projectile and learned the identity of the man.

"But it wasn't until Sunday morning that we actually arrested this individual, and it was because he returned to that same shelter and we were notified by the staff and he was arrested without incident," Popowich said.

The 35-year-old man from Saskatoon is charged with attempted murder using a firearm, possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition and breach of probation. He appeared in court on the charges on Jan. 11.

The warm-up station is run by the All Nations Hope Network and YWCA Regina. In a statement, YWCA CEO Melissa Coomber-Bendtsen said no one was hurt in the incident.

"Awasiw is a space where support is provided from a place of love and understanding and we will continue to focus on solutions for those who need us and foster partnerships within the community," Coomber-Bendtsen said.

"As always, the safety of our team and those we serve as our primary focus and we are grateful for the hard work and quick response of the Awasiw staff and volunteers as well as the Regina Police Service."