Man charged with attempted murder after allegedly firing homemade firearm at Regina warm-up station

A Saskatoon man is charged with attempted murder and firearms offences after what police are calling an incident at a Regina warm-up shelter.

Regina police say several officers were called at about 8:28 a.m. CST on Friday to a shelter in the 3500 block of Fifth Avenue for a firearms offence.

The Awasiw: A Place of Hope shelter is located at 3510 Fifth Avenue.

Police say officers were told a man was trying to fight with staff. Police say the man pointed a homemade firearm at another person before firing it. The shot struck a window.

Officers recovered the projectile and learned the identity of the man. Police say he was arrested without incident back at the warm-up shelter on Sunday morning.

The 35-year-old man from Saskatoon is charged with attempted murder using a firearm, possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition and breach of probation.

He appeared in court on the charges on Jan. 11.