Man charged with assaulting 2 RCMP officers in La Loche

A La Loche man has been charged with resisting arrest and allegedly assaulting two RCMP officers.

At about 3:30 a.m. CST on Aug. 18, La Loche RCMP members were patrolling in the community and came across a group of people drinking on a public roadway, according to a news release.

RCMP said officers asked them to pour their alcohol out and that everyone complied except one man. Two officers tried to arrest him.

The suspect resisted arrest and the two members were assaulted, according to RCMP.

One of the officers used a taser on the suspect. Other officers on the scene helped take him into custody.

The suspect was treated for minor injuries. Two RCMP officers suffered minor injuries and also required medical attention.

The 34-year-old from La Loche is charged with assaulting a peace officer, resisting arrest, uttering threats and causing a disturbance.

The suspect was remanded into custody and appeared in court in La Loche Monday. He is scheduled to return to court on Aug 23.