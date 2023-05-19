Man charged with 1st-degree murder, arson in fatal Sask. house fire

Saskatchewan RCMP have charged a 34-year-old man in the death of a man in a house fire in late February.

The body of Gregory Cope, 32, was found in a burned down Battleford home on 27th Street West on Feb. 27, less than a week after he was reported missing.

Police determined Cope was murdered.

In a news release, RCMP said Travis Jean was arrested in Lloydminster on Wednesday and charged with one count each of first-degree murder and arson with a disregard for human life.

The latter charge refers to a fire intentionally or recklessly started by someone without care to whether a structure is inhabited.

Jean's first court appearance was in North Battleford provincial court on Friday.