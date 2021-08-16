35-year-old man faces weapons charges after police chase through dark woods near Prince Albert

A 35-year-old man faces weapons charges after a six-kilometre police chase through the woods.

On Aug. 10 an SUV was stolen from within the Prince Albert RCMP's detachment area, according to a news release from RCMP.

The SUV was reported to have guns in it and was found in a wooded area near Macdowall, Sask., about 30 kilometres southwest of Prince Albert.

A member of the public told police they had seen a man carrying a gun and walking southbound along a wooded trail on the edge of the Nesbitt Forest, around the same area the vehicle was found.

RCMP officers and a canine unit began searching the woods with air support from Saskatoon police. The eventually spotted the man in a heavily wooded area and he was arrested without further incident.

"Imagine being in full police uniform with all your safety equipment and gear on, running through the woods and down makeshift trails for six kilometres with an RCMP police service dog in the darkness," said Insp. Murray Chamberlin, North District RCMP operations officer, in the news release.

"You're being guided by partners in the air and supported by additional officers on the ground, running toward an individual who reportedly has a firearm. Challenging doesn't begin to describe situations like this."

Police say a gun was seized on the scene.

The 35-year-old has been charged with carrying a weapon for dangerous purposes, possession of a firearm while prohibited, carrying a firearm in a careless manner and pointing a firearm.

He also had multiple outstanding warrants from Melfort RCMP and Prince Albert police, according to the release.

He has appeared in court and remanded. His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug 26.