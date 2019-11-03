44-year-old man charged with murder after death on Thunderchild First Nation

RCMP have charged a 44-year-old man with murder after the death of man on Thunderchild First Nation.

Police were called to a home on Thunderchild after receiving a call about an unresponsive man on Sept. 15, 2018, according to an RCMP news release.

When officers arrived at the home they found 57-year-old Roger Standingwater in medical distress. Police say paramedics arrived shortly after but pronounced Standingwater dead on the scene.

Since then, 44-year-old Ivor Antoine Wapass has been charged with second degree murder.

He is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Monday morning in North Battleford.