2nd-degree murder charge laid in Stanley Mission, Sask., after man found dead in home

Stanley Mission RCMP have charged a man with second-degree murder after finding another man dead in a home there earlier this week.

On Monday, RCMP were called to a residence in the community — which is roughly 57 kilometres north of La Ronge —about an injured man. When they arrived, they found 29-year-old Robert Phillip McKenzie dead according to a news release.

Further investigations led police to belive an altercation occurred at the home and McKenzie was fatally injured. The suspect fled the scene and was arrested later that evening at his home.

He was charged with second-degree murder and appeared in court in La Ronge on April 18.