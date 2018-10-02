37-year-old man charged after officer run over by truck: Sask. RCMP

A 37-year-old North Battleford man is facing several charges after allegedly running over an RCMP member with a pickup truck on Monday.

RCMP say the incident happened when the officer attempted a traffic stop around 8:40 a.m. CST on Highway 40 west of Richard, Sask.

The officer was standing next to the vehicle, trying to prevent the driver from fleeing, but fell and was run over while the truck sped away, according to an RCMP news release sent Tuesday afternoon.

The truck fled toward Cochin, Sask., where the RCMP says the man stopped at a gas station, fled the truck and tried to steal another vehicle. RCMP arrested the man in Cochin.

The suspect has been charged with multiple offences including assaulting a police officer causing bodily harm, failure to remain at the scene of an accident and resisting arrest.

The suspect appeared in North Battleford provincial court Tuesday morning and has been remanded until his next appearance.

RCMP say the officer's injuries were not as serious as first believed given the severity of the situation.