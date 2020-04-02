Man charged with murder after silent 911 call leads to body

A silent 911 call led RCMP to the body of a 69-year-old man near a rural home in Fillmore, Sask.

RCMP say on March 31, near the end of the afternoon, Fillmore RCMP received the silent 911 call.

Officers tracked the origin of the call to a home in the town, located about 100 kilometres southeast of Regina.

At the rural home, officers found an 18-year-old man wandering around the farmyard. Then, officers found the body of the 69-year-old a short distance away.

Police said the suspect is the grandson of the 69-year-old man. Both men had been living in the same home.

The suspect was arrested at the scene.

The 18-year-old was charged with first-degree murder and offering an indignity to human remains. He is scheduled to appear in Provincial Court in Estevan on April 2 at 9:30 a.m. by phone.

The Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes Unit South and Saskatchewan RCMP Forensic Identification Section are working on the investigation.