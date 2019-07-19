Man charged with manslaughter in suspicious death investigation on Sturgeon Lake First Nation

A 40-year-old man from Sturgeon Lake First Nation has been charged with manslaughter in relation to the death of a 48-year-old man from the same community.

Police were called to a home on Sturgeon Lake First Nation, roughly 30 kilometres northwest of Prince Albert, on Sunday for reports of an unresponsive man.

EMS declared Darwin Naytowhow, 48, dead on scene. His death was declared suspicious on Monday. Prince Albert and Tisdale Forensic Identification Section and Saskatchewan Coroners Service investigated.

A 40-year-old man is now charged with manslaughter in Naytowhow's death. He appeared in court in Prince Albert on Friday and is scheduled to appear again on July 25.