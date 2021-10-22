Man charged in Regina's 11th homicide of 2021

Regina police say they've have made an arrest in the city's latest homicide.

A 20-year-old man appeared in Regina provincial court on Friday morning charged with manslaughter and failure to comply with a summons.

He's charged in the death of Mitchell Lorne Oliver Anthony, 43.

Police officers found Anthony in a home on the 900 block of King St. Wednesday night. He was unresponsive and when paramedics arrived, he was pronounced dead.

Police say the investigation led them to arrest the suspect early Thursday morning.