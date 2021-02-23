Man charged in killing of Justin Delorme has charges stayed, another man charged

One of the men who had been charged in the killing of Justin Robert Delorme in Regina last month has had those charges stayed.

Regina police say 32-year-old Jordon Ivan Cyr no longer faces charges of second-degree murder and attempted murder using a firearm and has been released from custody.

Police say the Crown made the decision after further police investigation. However, the Crown can choose to reinstate the charges in the future.

Meanwhile, another man, 35-year-old Delaney Randell Albert of Regina, has been arrested and faces the same charges Cyr was charged with.

Both developments happened on Friday.

Two other men, Charles Wayne Taypotat and Richard Crane, are charged in 32-year-old Delorme's killing.

Around 6:30 a.m on Feb. 21, police found Delorme injured in a house on the 1000 block of Garnet Street in Regina.

He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police also found a second man, who had been shot, at the same house.