Regina man charged with impaired driving after crash involving car, motorcycle

A 32-year-old Regina man faces impaired driving charges after two other people were injured in a crash involving his car and a motorcycle.

Regina police were called to Arcola Avenue and Fleury Street Saturday afternoon after a white car and a motorcycle collided in the intersection, according to a news release.

A 40-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were taken to hospital after being thrown from the motorcycle.

The 32-year-old man who was driving the white car was arrested and taken into custody on scene.

He is charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm and exceeding .08 causing bodily harm. He will appear in provincial court on May 1.