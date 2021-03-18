Man arrested, charged with first-degree murder of wife from Meota, Sask., area

A Saskatchewan man has been arrested and charged with the first-degree murder of his wife.

Meota, Sask., resident Cindy MacKay was transported to hospital in North Battleford on Feb. 7, 2020 in medical distress. She later died in hospital on Feb. 12, 2020.

RCMP said that following her death, health-care professionals raised concerns to the detachment, which prompted an investigation.

Now, following what police are calling a complex investigation, MacKay's husband, 38-year-old Michael MacKay, was arrested without incident on Thursday in Warman, Sask.

At the time of MacKay's death, Michael MacKay was also living in Meota.

Michael MacKay's first court appearance is set for Friday in the North Battleford Provincial Court by telephone.