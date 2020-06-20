Man charged with attempted murder after incident leaves 3 injured, sends 1 to hospital
A man faces assault and attempted murder charges after police in Regina were called to a home about a man hurting people who could not be controlled.
1 man sent to hospital with serious head injury in incident
A man faces assault and attempted murder charges after police in Regina were called to a home about a man hurting people who could not be controlled.
A police news release said several people were inside the home when they were called on Saturday morning.
Three people were injured in the apparent assault; one man was taken to hospital with a serious head injury, where he remains in serious condition.
Police said an unidentified man arrested in the home was charged with attempted murder, two counts of assault with a weapon and one count of common assault.
Police said their investigation is still ongoing.