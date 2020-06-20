Skip to Main Content
Man charged with attempted murder after incident leaves 3 injured, sends 1 to hospital
Saskatchewan

A man faces assault and attempted murder charges after police in Regina were called to a home about a man hurting people who could not be controlled. 

1 man sent to hospital with serious head injury in incident

CBC News ·
A man faces attempted murder charges after police were called to a home where someone was hurting people and could not be controlled. (Tyler Pidlubny/CBC)

A police news release said several people were inside the home when they were called on Saturday morning.

Three people were injured in the apparent assault; one man was taken to hospital with a serious head injury, where he remains in serious condition.

Police said an unidentified man arrested in the home was charged with attempted murder, two counts of assault with a weapon and one count of common assault. 

Police said their investigation is still ongoing. 

