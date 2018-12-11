Skip to Main Content
Man charged with arson following Alexandra Street house fire
Police have arrested and charged a 36-year-old man in connection with a house fire in West Regina Monday.
Fire crews say there were no injuries in the house fire. (Matthew Howard / CBC Saskatchewan)

Regina Police were called to assist Regina Fire on the 1700 block of Alexandra Street, according to a news release. The fire started sometime before 9 a.m. CST.

Police learned of a possible suspect and later interviewed him, the release said. He was then charged in connection with the fire.

The 36-year-old appeared in court this morning and is charged with arson with disregard for human life.

