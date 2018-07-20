Prince Albert police charge 20-year-old man with second-degree murder after alleged robbery victim dies

The Prince Albert Police Service has charged a 20-year-old with second degree murder and robbery after a 61-year-old died in hospital.

Police say officers responded to an alley in the 900 block of Ninth Street East on March 15, 2020, after a report of a person on the ground.

Officers found a 61-year-old man with serious injuries. He was transported to hospital, but died on March 20, 2020.

Police arrested the 20-year-old and originally charged him with aggravated assault and robbery. The charge was changed to second degree murder after the victim died.

The accused was scheduled to appear in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Wednesday.

Police say the Prince Albert Criminal Investigation Division and the Forensic Identification Unit are continuing to investigate. Police say they are currently not looking for any other suspects.