Man charged after ringette team's trailer filled with bottles stolen

A Regina man is facing criminal charges after allegedly stealing an enclosed trailer filled with bottles gathered by a U10 ringette team.

The trailer was stolen from the 1700 block of MacRae Drive on Nov. 27. Police said it held a generator and $1,500 worth of recyclable bottles that were collected during a bottle drive by the eight- and nine-year-old ringette players.

The team was collecting the bottles to raise money for a tournament in Edmonton in January, called Ringette Scores on Cancer. The money was meant to cover the team's entry fee and to be donated to cancer research.

On Nov. 28, a man was identified as bringing in what was believed to be the stolen recycling into a bottle depot. At the time, he was driving a white Toyota Tundra truck.

Police said they found the truck at a home in the early hours of Dec. 6. The truck was then determined to have been stolen out of Fort Qu'Appelle.

The man was arrested in the home and a search warrant led police to a generator that matched the description of the one that was in the trailer stolen from MacRae Drive.

A 39-year-old man has been charged with two counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000 and possession of stolen property under $5,000.