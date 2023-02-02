Man charged after RCMP raids find 13 firearms scattered about pair of Estevan homes

An Estevan man was taken into custody after an RCMP raid found 13 guns at residences in that city.

The searches were done by RCMP's Moose Jaw Crime Reduction Team as part of an ongoing investigation.

RCMP seized seven restricted handguns, three semi-automatic firearms and three long-barrelled firearms.

RCMP said some of the guns were loaded and scattered throughout the homes.

A 26-year-old Estevan man faces 28 charges including possession of a restricted weapon and unsafe storage of a firearm.

He appeared in Estevan Provincial Court on Wednesday.

Estevan Police Service, the Saskatchewan RCMP Integrated Border Enforcement Team and the Estevan RCMP detachment are also involved in the investigation.

"Together, they've removed a significant risk from the community — these firearms were being stored in a careless way," said Supt. Glenn Church, the officer in charge of Saskatchewan RCMP's Saskatchewan Enforcement Response Team.