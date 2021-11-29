Man charged with 2nd-degree murder after incident in Kawacatoose on Friday night

A man is dead and another charged with murder after an incident on the Kawacatoose First Nation Friday night.

RCMP from Punnichy were called to a home in Kawacatoose, which is about 115 kilometres north of Regina.

They found an injured man. He was taken to hospital in Saskatoon but later died.

That man was identified as Thomas Dustyhorn of Kawacatoose. No other details were provided about him or the nature of the incident.

Police said another man at the scene was arrested.

He was taken to hospital in Regina and treated for injuries. He is now charged with second-degree murder and appeared in court on Monday morning.

A news release said the Saskatchewan RCMP's major crimes unit is investigating the death, along with a number of other RCMP units.