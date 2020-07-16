Man, 35, arrested in connection with string of 2016 armed robberies in Regina

Police in Regina say they've arrested a 35-year-old man who is accused of being part of a string of armed robberies in 2016.

He is alleged to have taken part in five robberies, all of which involved robbers wearing masks and carrying guns, from October 2016 to December 2016, police said in a news release Thursday.

Police allege the man, who was arrested July 9, was involved in these five robberies in 2016:

Oct. 16: Just before midnight, masked people, one with a gun, demanded cash from people at a restaurant on the 400 block of Broad Street N.

Nov. 11: At 1:22 a.m., two masked people entered a restaurant on the 1300 block of Broadway Avenue and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Nov. 14: Masked robbers carrying guns entered a business on the 200 block of Albert Street N. and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Dec. 11: Masked robbers armed with guns entered a business on the 100 block of University Park E., demanded cash and escaped.

Dec. 22: Just before 2 a.m., masked people — one armed with a gun — entered the same restaurant on the 400 block of Broad Street N. involved in the October robbery, and robbed it once again.

Regina police said last week's charges were the result of continued work by detectives specializing in robbery investigations.

When the man was arrested, police also found him in possession of identification that wasn't his.

He faces five charges of armed robbery using a firearm, five charges of committing a robbery wearing a disguise and one charge of identity fraud.

The man appeared in court for the first time last Friday.