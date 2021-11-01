Investigation underway after man assaulted, run over in downtown Regina

Regina police are investigating after they say a man was assaulted and run over on the weekend.

It happened in the 1300 block of Victoria Avenue just after 2 a.m. CST Saturday, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.

Officers were called to the area after a witness reported seeing a man getting beat up by a group of people.

The suspects eventually fled on foot, leaving the victim in the street, where he was struck by a westbound vehicle shortly after.

The 33-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, police said.

A 47-year-old woman from Regina is now charged with failing to stop after a collision that caused bodily harm.

She's expected to appear in provincial court Dec.16.

Police continue to investigate the assault.