Skip to Main Content
Saskatchewan

Man arrested in Regina after refusing to self-isolate despite having COVID-19

A 36-year-old man is in a closed-custody medical facility in North Battleford after refusing to self-isolate while positive for COVID-19. 

Man, 36, was at a downtown hotel used to help people isolate

CBC News ·
Regina police officers dressed in full personal protective equipment arrested a man with COVID-19 Thursday evening.  (Tyler Pidlubny/CBC)

A 36-year-old man was in a closed-custody medical facility in North Battleford, Sask., Friday after refusing to self-isolate while positive for COVID-19. 

The Regina Police Service says the man was at a downtown hotel that is being used to help people isolate.

The hotel houses people who are required to self-isolate but who might not have the resources or living accommodations to do so. 

In consultation with the Saskatchewan Health Authority, Regina officers — dressed in full personal protective equipment — arrested the man Thursday evening. 

The police had received reports that he had left the hotel premises several times.

The man was held at a Regina hospital before being transported to North Battleford. 

It wasn't immediately clear whether public health-related fines have been issued. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now