Man arrested in Regina after refusing to self-isolate despite having COVID-19

A 36-year-old man was in a closed-custody medical facility in North Battleford, Sask., Friday after refusing to self-isolate while positive for COVID-19.

The Regina Police Service says the man was at a downtown hotel that is being used to help people isolate.

The hotel houses people who are required to self-isolate but who might not have the resources or living accommodations to do so.

In consultation with the Saskatchewan Health Authority, Regina officers — dressed in full personal protective equipment — arrested the man Thursday evening.

The police had received reports that he had left the hotel premises several times.

The man was held at a Regina hospital before being transported to North Battleford.

It wasn't immediately clear whether public health-related fines have been issued.