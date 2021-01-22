Man arrested in Regina after refusing to self-isolate despite having COVID-19
Man, 36, was at a downtown hotel used to help people isolate
A 36-year-old man was in a closed-custody medical facility in North Battleford, Sask., Friday after refusing to self-isolate while positive for COVID-19.
The Regina Police Service says the man was at a downtown hotel that is being used to help people isolate.
The hotel houses people who are required to self-isolate but who might not have the resources or living accommodations to do so.
In consultation with the Saskatchewan Health Authority, Regina officers — dressed in full personal protective equipment — arrested the man Thursday evening.
The police had received reports that he had left the hotel premises several times.
The man was held at a Regina hospital before being transported to North Battleford.
It wasn't immediately clear whether public health-related fines have been issued.