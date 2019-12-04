Arrest on Cote First Nation under review after suspect sustained head injury

The provincial RCMP have requested an independent observer to examine the circumstances of an arrest that happened on Cote First Nation after the suspect sustained a head injury during the arrest.

Kamsack RCMP received a call on Nov. 28 at about 4 p.m. about a woman being held against her will in her home on Cote First Nation.

Officers spoke to the woman through an open window but said they could not ensure her safety without entering and searching the home.

The woman let them in through the front door but officers then saw a man leaving the home through an open window.

Officers told the man he was under arrest but he started running and did not stop despite warnings from police.

When an officer caught up to them, they both fell to the ground. The suspect was taken to hospital for treatment of a head injury. RCMP said the man is in stable condition and remains in custody.

The ground was icy and very slippery at the time of the arrest, RCMP said.

The 34-year-old man was charged with resisting arrest.

The Saskatchewan RCMP have requested the Estevan Police Service conduct an external investigation.