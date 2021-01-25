Man arrested in Prince Albert homicide
Police in Prince Albert, Sask., have arrested a man a man wanted for a homicide.
Joseph Curtis Madden has been charged with second-degree murder
Police in Prince Albert, Sask., have arrested a man wanted on homicide charges.
Joseph Curtis Madden, 26, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of 21-year-old Madison Bird Simaganis.
Bird-Simaganis was found by police Jan. 9 suffering serious injuries and later died in hospital.
Madden had been the subject of a Canada-wide warrant and police said he was arrested at a home in Saskatoon on Friday evening.
He will appear in Prince Albert provincial court Monday.