Man arrested in Prince Albert homicide

Police in Prince Albert, Sask., have arrested a man wanted on homicide charges.

Joseph Curtis Madden, 26, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of 21-year-old Madison Bird Simaganis.

Bird-Simaganis was found by police Jan. 9 suffering serious injuries and later died in hospital.

Madden had been the subject of a Canada-wide warrant and police said he was arrested at a home in Saskatoon on Friday evening.

He will appear in Prince Albert provincial court Monday.