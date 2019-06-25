Man deemed 'high risk to re-offend sexually' arrested in Regina

Regina police have arrested a man considered to be 'a high-risk to re-offend sexually," according to a news release.

The 54-year-old had been under several court ordered conditions, two of which he allegedly violated.

Police saw the man walking in Wascana Park, where children were present, on June 19. Officers then did a follow-up search of the man's residence and found he was in possession of a cell phone.

His conditions stated he was not allowed to attend a public park or swimming area where children are present and was not allowed to possess a device with access to the internet.

He was arrested on the 2600 block of 12th Avenue and has been charged with two counts of breach of recognizance and failure to comply with prohibition regarding children.