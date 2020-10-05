Man arrested by Stanley Mission RCMP after firearms incident

Stanley Mission RCMP have arrested a 27-year-old man after an hours-long search.

RCMP say officers were called at about 2:30 a.m. CST to a complaint of a man involved in a firearm incident. CBC Saskatchewan has asked for clarification on the firearms incident. RCMP say at this time they can only say it was a disturbance involving a firearm.

Officers searched the home but couldn't find the man involved but believed he was still in the area.

After an hours-long search where the public was asked to not approach the man, RCMP located him and took him into custody.