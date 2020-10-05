Skip to Main Content
Man arrested by Stanley Mission RCMP after firearms incident
Saskatchewan

Man arrested by Stanley Mission RCMP after firearms incident

RCMP say they were called to a home at about 2:30 a.m. CST for a firearms incident but couldn't locate one of the men involved. He was found at 2:50 p.m. CST.

RCMP say they were called to a home at about 2:30 a.m. CST for a firearms incident

CBC News ·
RCMP have arrested a man after a firearms incident in Stanley Mission, Sask. (Meghan McCabe/CBC)

Stanley Mission RCMP have arrested a 27-year-old man after an hours-long search. 

RCMP say officers were called at about 2:30 a.m. CST to a complaint of a man involved in a firearm incident. CBC Saskatchewan has asked for clarification on the firearms incident. RCMP say at this time they can only say it was a disturbance involving a firearm. 

Officers searched the home but couldn't find the man involved but believed he was still in the area. 

After an hours-long search where the public was asked to not approach the man, RCMP located him and took him into custody.  

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now