Man arrested after homicide on Onion Lake Cree Nation: RCMP

RCMP have arrested a 20 year-old man and charged him with second-degree murder in the death of an Onion Lake Cree Nation man.

On Saturday morning, police responded to a stabbing on the Saskatchewan First Nation.

When they arrived officers found an injured Tyson Crosschild, 28, outside a home. Officers and medical responders tried to save the man's life but were unsuccessful.

Crosschild was pronounced dead in hospital.

The RCMP's F Division Major Crime North, Nort Battleford Forensic Identification Section, North Battleford General Investigation Section and the officer of the Chief Coroner are investigating.

The 20-year-old man was also charged with two counts of breach of recognizance.

His first court appearance will be in Lloydminster at 10:00 a.m. CST Monday.