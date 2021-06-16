Man from Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation charged with murder

A man from the Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation is facing a murder charge after another man died following an alleged assault.

On Tuesday, June 15, at around 3:45 a.m. CST, RCMP were called to a home on the First Nation, located about 90 kilometres northwest of Prince Albert, Sask.

Jimmy Williams, 51, was found unresponsive and paramedics pronounced him dead.

Police later arrested 24-year-old Tyrell Knife without incident. He's now charged with second-degree murder.

Police say the accused and the victim are both from the First Nation and knew each other.

Knife made his first court appearance Wednesday in Prince Albert. He remains in custody and will make his next court appearance on June 25.