Man accused of robbing delivery driver, forcing him to ingest unknown substances: Regina police

The Regina Police Service said an arrest has been made in connection with an alleged incident of a delivery driver being drugged and robbed back in May.

A 30-year-old Lestock man is facing charges of robbery, forcible confinement and overcome resistance by administering a drug after he was arrested on Sunday, nearly three months after the May 30th incident.

Police said a 23-year-old man had just completed a food delivery and was sitting in his parked vehicle while on his cellphone when there was a knock on the window, according to a press release.

The 23-year-old man opened his window when the Lestock man allegedly grabbed the driver and forced him into a nearby residence on Regina's east side.

"It's alleged the victim was taken to the basement, physically assaulted several times, and forced to inhale and ingest unknown substances, believed to be drugs," the release said.

According to police, the driver was then forced to transfer money to the robber. He was then taken to an ATM and forced to withdraw more money from his bank account.

Police said an unidentified woman became involved in the incident at some point. She remains at large.

The Lestock man was arrested on Sunday. He appeared in Regina Provincial Court on Monday.