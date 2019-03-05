Man accused of murdering alleged home invader in Weyburn granted bail

A Weyburn man accused of murder in the city's first homicide in roughly 23 years has been granted bail.

Keegan Muxlow, who is facing a second-degree murder charge after a home invasion in Weyburn, Sask., on Jan 4, 2019, was granted bail in a Regina courtroom Wednesday. Muxlow, who was 23 when arrested, is also charged with attempted murder stemming from what police called a "loosely related" incident earlier the same day.

Muxlow allegedly shot 18-year-old Nathan Hutt, who later died in hospital. Hutt, a 23-year-old and a 25-year-old allegedly broke into Muxlow's home on the evening of Jan. 4, 2019, armed with a shotgun.

Muxlow's bail was set at $10,000 and he was given a series of conditions.

The two other men who were alleged to have broken into the home, a 23-year-old and a 25-year-old, have been charged with break and enter and committing assault, possession of a firearm without a licence, and wearing a disguise during the commission of an offence.

The 23-year-old was also charged with possession of what police described as a small amount of cocaine that was found during a search at the police headquarters.

The men were all known to each other, according to police.

Muxlow is set to appear next in Weyburn Provincial Court on March 12.