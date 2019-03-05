Man accused of murdering alleged home invader in Weyburn granted bail
Keegan Muxlow, 24, faces second degree murder and attempted murder charges
A Weyburn man accused of murder in the city's first homicide in roughly 23 years has been granted bail.
Keegan Muxlow, who is facing a second-degree murder charge after a home invasion in Weyburn, Sask., on Jan 4, 2019, was granted bail in a Regina courtroom Wednesday. Muxlow, who was 23 when arrested, is also charged with attempted murder stemming from what police called a "loosely related" incident earlier the same day.
Muxlow allegedly shot 18-year-old Nathan Hutt, who later died in hospital. Hutt, a 23-year-old and a 25-year-old allegedly broke into Muxlow's home on the evening of Jan. 4, 2019, armed with a shotgun.
Muxlow's bail was set at $10,000 and he was given a series of conditions.
The two other men who were alleged to have broken into the home, a 23-year-old and a 25-year-old, have been charged with break and enter and committing assault, possession of a firearm without a licence, and wearing a disguise during the commission of an offence.
The 23-year-old was also charged with possession of what police described as a small amount of cocaine that was found during a search at the police headquarters.
The men were all known to each other, according to police.
Muxlow is set to appear next in Weyburn Provincial Court on March 12.
With files from Emily Pasiuk
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.