Man accused of killing Saskatchewan Mountie ordered to stand trial on murder charge
Alphonse Stanley Traverse of Winnipeg was originally charged with manslaughter in the June 12, 2021, death of Const. Shelby Patton. The charge was upgraded in November to first-degree murder.
A man accused of killing a Saskatchewan RCMP officer during a traffic stop has been ordered to stand trial for first-degree murder.
After a three-day preliminary hearing in Regina, Judge Douglas Kovatch ruled there is enough evidence to proceed with a trial on the murder charge.
Due to a publication ban, evidence from the hearing cannot be published.
RCMP have said 26-year-old Patton was hit by a vehicle in the town of Wolseley, east of Regina, after he stopped a truck that was suspected stolen.