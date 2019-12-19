Man's body found after house fire in Arcola: Sask. RCMP

The body of a 60-year-old man has been found after a house fire in the small community of Arcola, Sask., police say.

The Arcola Fire Department and Carlyle RCMP responded to the fire shortly after 7 a.m. CST on Wednesday.

The man's body was found inside the home.

The provincial fire scene examiner and Yorkton RCMP forensic identification section assisted with the investigation into the fire, and the RCMP say their investigation is ongoing.

"There is no reason to suspect the fire is suspicious at this time," police said, adding that there is no risk to the public.

Arcola is about 175 kilometres southeast of Regina.