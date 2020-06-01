Man, 56, dead after crash Monday morning near Paradise Hill, Sask.

A 56-year-old man is dead after a crash near Paradise Hill on Monday morning.

RCMP say the man was driving a Ford F-150 truck and is believed to be travelling eastbound on Highway 3 when he lost control and rolled into a slough.

The crash happened at an intersection with a range road about 10 kilometres west of Paradise Hill.

The truck was found on its roof in a slough.

The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Highway 3 had been closed at Range Road 3254 in both directions because of the crash. It has since reopened.

Paradise Hill is about 64 kilometres northeast of Lloydminster, Sask.