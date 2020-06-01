Skip to Main Content
Man, 56, dead after crash Monday morning near Paradise Hill, Sask.
The truck was found on its roof in a slough

Police believe the man was travelling eastbound on Highway 3 when he lost control and rolled into a slough. (CBC)

A 56-year-old man is dead after a crash near Paradise Hill on Monday morning.

RCMP say the man was driving a Ford F-150 truck and is believed to be travelling eastbound on Highway 3 when he lost control and rolled into a slough.

The crash happened at an intersection with a range road about 10 kilometres west of Paradise Hill.

The truck was found on its roof in a slough.

The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Highway 3 had been closed at Range Road 3254 in both directions because of the crash. It has since reopened.

Paradise Hill is about 64 kilometres northeast of Lloydminster, Sask. 

Paradise Hill is located northeast from Lloydminster, Sask. (Google Maps)
