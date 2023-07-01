Man, 26, and teen face multiple charges after armed robbery, truck set on fire: Regina police

A man and a teenager are facing a long list of charges, after Regina police say they tried to rob one person of a motorcycle at gunpoint, threatened to kill another driver and then set a truck on fire.

Officers were sent to the intersection of North McIntosh Street and Donnelly Crescent at around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, after a report of an attempted robbery involving a gun, a Saturday news release from the Regina Police Service said.

Police say they learned two people in a car approached a man riding a motorcycle. The car hit the motorcycle, which then stalled, police say. The driver of the car pointed a gun at the victim, and the passenger in the car grabbed the motorbike.

However, the would-be robber was unable to get the motorbike to drive, so he got back into the car. The two people in the car threatened the motorcyclist before driving away, police say.

Shortly after, Regina police got a report that a truck had been set on fire north of Regina.

They later learned that a car matching the description of the one involved in the earlier attempted robbery had been involved in that incident.

In that case, police say the car forced the driver of a truck to stop. The car's driver then pointed a gun at the man driving the truck, demanded his belongings and threatened to kill him, according to police.

The two people in the car then took the victim's belongings, threw a burning object into the truck through its sunroof, and drove away.

Following that robbery, the Regina Police Service's aerial support unit spotted the suspect vehicle. RCMP used a tire deflation device to stop the car, and a 26-year-old Fort Qu'appelle man and a 16-year-old boy were taken into custody.

Both face multiple charges, including two counts each of robbery using a firearm, one count of arson, two counts each of uttering threats, and one count of failing to comply with the conditions of a release order.

The man also faces charges of pointing a firearm and dangerous driving.

The 26-year-old made a first court appearance in provincial court on Friday, while the teen made an appearance that day in provincial youth court.