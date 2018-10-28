Man, 24, dead after shooting in La Loche, Sask.

A man in La Loche, Sask., is dead and another is in custody after a shooting on the weekend.

RCMP say around 6:30 a.m. CST on Saturday, they got calls about a man suffering from a suspected gunshot wound at a home in the community.

When police arrived, they found the man dead. They have not named the 24-year-old.

Another man is in custody and police have seized a gun believed to have been used in the shooting. There's no word yet on charges.

The RCMP say they continue to investigate with the assistance of the North Battleford forensic identification section, the Meadow Lake police dog service and the traffic reconstruction unit.