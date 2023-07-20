Man, 23, dies after being shot at a Meadow Lake, Sask. business: RCMP

RCMP says a 23-year-old man is dead after being shot at a business in Meadow Lake, Sask., early Tuesday morning.

At about 5:40 a.m. CST on Tuesday— Meadow Lake RCMP received a report of a shooting. Officers and paramedics responded immediately and found the victim when they got to the business. Meadow Lake is approximately 300 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

He had sustained a serious life threatening injury.

The man — who was from Meadow Lake — was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead.

RCMP say the scene has been cleared and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service has ordered an autopsy.

Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes has taken over the investigation.

"Based on information collected to date, the death is being investigated as a homicide," RCMP said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Meadow Lake RCMP at (306) 236-2570 or local police force. Anonymous tips can be submitted by contacting Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or on its website.