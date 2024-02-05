22-year-old Deschambault Lake, Sask., man charged with 2nd-degree murder: RCMP

RCMP say a 22-year-old man is facing a second-degree murder charge after a serious assault Friday in Deschambault Lake, Sask.

Mounties received a report about an assault outside a home in the northern Saskatchewan community, located about 375 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon, at approximately 10:50 a.m CST, according to a RCMP news release.

Police say officers immediately responded and found Jonathan Custer injured at the scene. The 21-year-old man from Deschambault Lake was transported to a local clinic, where he later died.

RCMP say officers arrested Keiffer Robillard at the scene of the assault. He was charged with second-degree murder after a investigation by the major crimes unit.

Robillard is set to appear in La Ronge Provincial Court on Monday.