Man, 19, charged with 1st-degree murder in connection with weekend homicide: Regina police

Regina police say Kesar Shannon, 19, has been charged with first-degree murder for his alleged role in a homicide on Saturday morning.

At about 1:15 a.m CST, Regina Police Service (RPS) officers were sent to the 1200 block of Winnipeg Street, between Sixth and Seventh avenue, after a report of an injured man.

Paramedics declared the 23-year-old male victim dead at the scene, according to an RPS news release.

RPS say Shannon has been charged with first-degree murder, disguise with intent, careless storage of a firearm, possession of a firearm obtained by crime and possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition.

Shannon is scheduled to make his first court appearance in Regina on Monday morning.