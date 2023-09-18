Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Saskatchewan

Man, 19, charged with 1st-degree murder in connection with weekend homicide: Regina police

Regina police say Kesar Shannon, 19, has been charged with first-degree murder in relation to a weekend homicide. Paramedics declared a 23-year- old man dead in the 1200 block of Winnipeg Street between Sixth and Seventh avenue early on Saturday morning.

Paramedics declared a 23-year old man dead in the 1200 block of Winnipeg Street on Saturday morning

CBC News ·
A Regina Police Service cruiser on Mar. 9, 2022.
Regina police say Kesar Shannon, 19, has been charged with first-degree murder for his alleged role in a homicide on Saturday morning. (CBC/Radio-Canada)

Regina police say Kesar Shannon, 19, has been charged with first-degree murder for his alleged role in a homicide on Saturday morning.

At about 1:15 a.m CST, Regina Police Service (RPS) officers were sent to the 1200 block of Winnipeg Street, between Sixth and Seventh avenue, after a report of an injured man.

Paramedics declared the 23-year-old male victim dead at the scene, according to an RPS news release. 

RPS say Shannon has been charged with first-degree murder, disguise with intent, careless storage of a firearm, possession of a firearm obtained by crime and possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition.

Shannon is scheduled to make his first court appearance in Regina on Monday morning.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now